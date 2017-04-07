Some consider one idea for MetroLink security too costly

There is a debate underway about whether an idea to increase security on MetroLink platforms would be cost prohibitive.

More than one year ago, a Fenton company made a presentation outlining a system using facial recognition software. The plan presented would also include installing turnstiles at all 37 MetroLink stations.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said the cost would be around $10 million and added no action has been taken on the idea.

“No action has been taken on that since and that’s what concerns me. We have an open system and I think we all understand and know to have a safe system, we have to have a closed system,” said Stenger.

However, John Nations, the head of Bi-State says the cost is actually higher.

“When we looked at this, we looked it over at the time because it’s a big issue. When we looked at it, over the years, the cost was substantially higher than that. If they have a proposal, I’d like to see it,” said Nations.

Nations comments come less than a week after a man was fatally shot on a MetroLink train near UMSL and more than two weeks after a man was killed by a stray bullet at the MetroLink station across from Busch Stadium.

Nations said everything when it comes to security is on the table.

“We look at everything. What better intelligence could we have, what physical changes could be made to the system, what partnerships are required. Do we need additional manpower so it’s a cumulative regional approach,” said Nations.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said using turnstiles to make MetroLink a so-called “closed system” is a good idea.

In mid-April, Stenger is set to meet with St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and incoming St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to discuss MetroLink security.

