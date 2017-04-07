Celebration this weekend for the newly renovated Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The City Arch River Foundation is marking the opening of the newly renovated arch-grounds with a celebration on Saturday.

Executive Director of the City Arch River Foundation Eric Moraczewski says this weekend’s family-friendly event includes live music, games and a scavenger hunt.

“We have 2,400 new trees, definitely something to see, blooming flowers always great, and historically ponds have been shielded by trees, we’ve opened those up,” said Moraczewski.

Some other updates from the Arch project include the return of the Arch tram rides at the end of April and the re-opening of Kiener Plaza in May.

The entire project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The celebration takes place on the north end of the Arch-rounds near the Eads Bridge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

