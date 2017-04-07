St. Peters teen found dead in Truman State University fraternity house

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old from St. Peters was found dead at a Truman State University fraternity house Thursday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Joshua Thomas was found dead in the Alpha Kappa Lambda house just before 5 a.m. He was reportedly spending his first year on the campus but was a junior by credit hours.

Thomas is the third student to die in the fraternity house since August. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the other two students died within three weeks of one another and it is believed they committed suicide.

Thomas’ cause of death has not been released.

The fraternity released a statement Friday afternoon.

We are devastated to lose Joshua Thomas, a member of our brotherhood at Truman State University. Our sincerest and deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and brothers. Fraternity staff and alumni are onsite to assist the chapter, working alongside university counseling professionals who are providing support services for the chapter and others in the community. We have offered our full cooperation to the university and local authorities. Out of respect for our brother, his family and the other members of the Truman State chapter we cannot comment further at this time.

