Clayton High School student awarded 'Military Child of the Year Award'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Clayton High School student received the Operation Homefront 2017 Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation Presented by Booz Allen Hamilton.

Sophie Bernstein, 17, received the award during a presentation at Operation Homefront’s Ninth Annual Military Child of the Year Awards Gala on Thursday.

According to Operation Homefront, the award was “presented to the child who best demonstrated the power of innovative thinking, such as an invention, improvement to existing technology, or creation of a new nonprofit.”

The award comes with a $10,000 cash award and a mentorship by Booz Allen Hamilton employees to advance her project.

During the gala in Virginia, six others were awarded Military Child of the Year honors. Those winners were selected based on their volunteerism, extracurricular involvement, and leadership.

