Outside jurors to be brought to St. Charles County for Hupp trial

Pamela Hupp is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Louis Gumpenberger at her O'Fallon, Mo. home. She allegedly lured him there and told police he she shot him when he tried to break in. Credit: O'Fallon, Mo PD

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – A judge has ruled that outside jurors will be brought into a St. Charles County courtroom for the Pamela Hupp trial.

Hupp’s lawyers had argued that it would be difficult for them to choose an impartial local jury.

Hupp is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger in August. It is believed Hupp lured him into her home by pretending to be a television producer in an effort to frame someone else.

Hupp faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. She has entered a plea of not guilty.

Just last month, St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar announced he would seek the death penalty if Hupp is convicted.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved