Superintendent: Campbell kids healing best way they know how

A neighbor shared surveillance video showing some of the events that occurred outside a Glen Carbon home during the early morning hours Thursday.

After the fire broke out at a home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon Thursday , some of the children went to a nearby Walmart, where employees helped them.

Walmart employees wrapped kids in blankets, tried to comfort them after Glen Carbon fire

A body was found in a Highland lake hours after another body was found following a house fire in Glen Carbon Thursday morning. Police say they found an ID in the car that tie the two incidents together

Two organizations in Edwardsville are teaming up to take donations for the seven children impacted by Thursday morning’s events in the Metro East .

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Seven Glen Carbon siblings are dealing with a tragic chain of events from last month the best way they know how, according to their school administrators.

On Thursday, March 16, the Campbell children’s father was found dead after the family’s home burned down. Hours later, their mother’s body was pulled from Silver Lake, near Highland.

The school-aged kids attend Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7.

“They’re probably doing as well as can be expected at this point,” said Lynda Andre, Edwardsville schools superintendent. “They are grappling with the huge effects of tragedy and at different ages and different levels. Being in school is an important place for them because they’re finding routine.”

She says the school district and the surrounding communities are giving love and support to the family who lost everything they had, including their mother and father.

“[We’ve done] a wide variety of drives that were done from clothing to food, all sorts of things,” said Andre. “Also coordinating trust funds to make sure there were dollars association with future college expense. Types of things a family would need for the future.”

The children range in age from a 3-month-old to a 14-year-old.

There have been several restaurants and businesses who have collected or donated money and items to help the kids heal.

