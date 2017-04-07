Superintendent: Campbell kids healing best way they know how

Two organizations in Edwardsville are teaming up to take donations for the seven children impacted by Thursday morning’s events in the Metro East.More >
Two organizations in Edwardsville are teaming up to take donations for the seven children impacted by Thursday morning’s events in the Metro East.More >
A body was found in a Highland lake hours after another body was found following a house fire in Glen Carbon Thursday morning. Police say they found an ID in the car that tie the two incidents togetherMore >
A body was found in a Highland lake hours after another body was found following a house fire in Glen Carbon Thursday morning. Police say they found an ID in the car that tie the two incidents togetherMore >
After the fire broke out at a home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon Thursday, some of the children went to a nearby Walmart, where employees helped them.More >
After the fire broke out at a home on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon Thursday, some of the children went to a nearby Walmart, where employees helped them.More >
A neighbor shared surveillance video showing some of the events that occurred outside a Glen Carbon home during the early morning hours Thursday.More >
A neighbor shared surveillance video showing some of the events that occurred outside a Glen Carbon home during the early morning hours Thursday.More >
Two people were shot near the Union Station MetroLink station Friday night. One of the victims has died.More >
Two people were shot near the Union Station MetroLink station Friday night. One of the victims has died.More >
News 4 has learned that the FBI is investigating multiple reports of people spotting Yingying ZhangMore >
News 4 has learned that the FBI is investigating multiple reports of people spotting Yingying ZhangMore >
A 99-year-old veteran of World War II made the ceremonial first pitch at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals honored the military on Friday night.More >
A 99-year-old veteran of World War II made the ceremonial first pitch at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals honored the military on Friday night.More >
While gunshots rang out near downtown St. Louis on the 4th of July, 18-year-old Blake Lilge was recording, only he thought the subject of his video was a dumpster fire.More >
While gunshots rang out near downtown St. Louis on the 4th of July, 18-year-old Blake Lilge was recording, only he thought the subject of his video was a dumpster fire.More >