Man shot dead outside St. Louis bar

Crime scene tape seen in the 3500 block of Kossuth Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A homicide investigation was launched after police found a man shot and killed at the entrance of a north St. Louis bar Friday.

Just after midnight, police arrived in the 3500 block of Kossuth Avenue for a shooting call at Marsha's LTD Bar and Grill.

Police said they found the victim, 34-year-old Darnell Duff, lying in the entryway of the bar. He sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and legs. Duff was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A police investigation revealed Duff engaged in a verbal exchange with more than one subject before the shooting. When Duff walked across to Peck he was shot by multiple suspects a short time later, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

