Driver of pickup truck dies following crash with Metro bus in Ferguson

A pickup truck crash into the rear of a Metro bus on West Florissant near Pershall Road in Ferguson Friday (Credit: KMOV)

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The driver of a pickup truck died following a crash with a Metro bus overnight.

The truck, driven by Benjamin Hancock, 27, of St. Louis, crashed into the rear of the bus on West Florissant near Pershall Road in Ferguson around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was seen investigating the crash.

Hancock was taken to a hospital but later died. The driver of the Metro bus suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved