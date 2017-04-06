St. Charles Co man accused of killing girlfriend

Timothy Wolf, Jr. allegedly killed his girlfriend after an argument using blunt force trauma. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor

A St. Charles County man allegedly killed his girlfriend following an argument.

Prosecutors allege Timothy Wolf, Jr. hit his girlfriend on the head at their O’Fallon, Mo. home in January. She died from blunt force trauma.

The woman’s two teenage children told police they heard yelling coming from the couple’s bedroom.

