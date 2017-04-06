Schwartz leads Blues to 6-3 win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists to lead the surging St. Louis Blues to a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo each had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Berglund and Ryan Reaves also scored as the Blues improved to 13-2-2 in their last 17 games. Jake Allen had 29 saves.

Vincent Trochek, Michael Matheson and Denis Malgin scored for the Panthers, who lost their sixth straight. James Reimer stopped 32 shots.

The teams combined for six goals in a wild third period.

Berglund put the Blues ahead for good when he deflected Jordon Schmaltz's shot in with 9:23 remaining for his 23rd goal of the season. Pietrangelo made it 5-3 with 6:11 left as he tipped Schwartz' shot past Reimer for his 14th. It was also Pietrangelo's 300th career point.

Schwartz capped the scoring with his 19th with 59 seconds to go.

