Group of paramedics taking fight to heroin addiction in St. Charles County

A group of paramedics is leading the fight against heroin addiction in St. Charles County.

The group, known as the Substance Use Recovery Response Team, is part of an effort to tackle the opioid and heroin crisis.

The program partners with various agencies to follow up with overdose patients, giving them support to keep them away from their addiction. One couple told News 4 it has kept them sober.

