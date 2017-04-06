Victim in MetroLink shooting previously convicted of felony robbery on MetroLink

Twenty-two-year-old Jesse Boone was involved in a MetroLink robbery and assault in December of 2015. (Credit: St. Louis Police)

Dijon Oates, 18, has been charged with the murder of a man shot on a MetroLink train late Wednesday night.

The victim, 22-year-old Jesse Boone, was involved in a MetroLink robbery and assault in December of 2015.

With the help of accomplices, Boone assaulted and robbed a passenger on the train at the St. Charles Rock Road stop.

Boone, who was 21-years-old at the time, was charged with robbery in the second-degree.

"They pulled down their hoods and the guy in the front seat tells them 'Get him,'" the victim of the 2015 robbery said. "As soon as that happens, I got some guy choking me and another punching me in the eye. Two others reached in my pockets."

Boone was sentenced to 120 days in jail as well as five years of supervised probation following the incident.

More than a year later, Boone found himself in another altercation on a MetroLink train, except this time he was the victim.

According to authorities, Dijon Oates of St. Louis got into an argument with Boone, and as the train approached the UMSL station, Oates reportedly pulled a gun on Boone and fatally shot him.

Dijon Oates has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, along with unlawful possession of a firearm. Oates was previously convicted of felony first-degree robbery and is being held on $500,000 cash-only bond.

