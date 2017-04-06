Former Metro East leader sentenced to 5 years in prison

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A former Metro East city leader has received a prison sentence double the recommended length after being convicted of defrauding the poor.

Former East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton was convicted of using nearly $230,000 of taxpayer funds for personal purchases and vacations.

That money was stolen from one of the poorest communities in the area.

Hamilton was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $40, 000 in restitution.