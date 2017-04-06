News 4 Schools: Notes for life

A unique program using music to teach students about technology is taking root in St. Louis.

A group of local students was invited to participate in the Notes for Life Program at the Venture Café in the Cortex. Through the program, they create music that will be used for an upcoming basketball academy.

The founder of Notes for Life said his goal is use art to teach about business.

“We want students to always have access to fine arts and music education, but it also employs to entrepreneurship and technological innovation,” said Notes for Life Executive Director Ronnie Notch.

Notch said he founded Notes for Life in 2015 with his wife Tiffany.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved