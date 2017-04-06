Body found in vehicle near the Pageant Theater had been there fo - KMOV.com

Body found in vehicle near the Pageant Theater had been there for month

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Fredman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Body found in vehicle behind the Pageant Theater (KMOV) Body found in vehicle behind the Pageant Theater (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle near the Loop.

Police said homicide detectives were called to the 6100 block of Delmar after a deceased man was found inside a car.  Police on scene said there were no signs of foul play, and the the victim likely died of natural causes. Police believe the body has been there for more than a month.

The 6100 block of Delmar is in St. Louis' Skinker / DeBalivere neighborhood, near the Pageant Theatre.

No other information was made immediately available. 

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly