Body found in vehicle near the Pageant Theater had been there for month

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle near the Loop.

Police said homicide detectives were called to the 6100 block of Delmar after a deceased man was found inside a car. Police on scene said there were no signs of foul play, and the the victim likely died of natural causes. Police believe the body has been there for more than a month.

The 6100 block of Delmar is in St. Louis' Skinker / DeBalivere neighborhood, near the Pageant Theatre.

No other information was made immediately available.