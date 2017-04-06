Surprise Squad: Woman celebrates 98th birthday working on Election Day

Helen Mensey celebrates her 98th birthday working the polls for Election Day. (Credit: KMOV)

Ninety-eight years ago, Congress passed the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.

During that year, on April 4, Helen Mensey was born.

Instead of celebrating her landmark birthday in style this year, Mensey did what she’s done for decades, she went to work at a city poll on Election Day.

Her son contacted News 4’s Surprise Squad, and our very own Emily Pritchard was there to wish Mensey a happy birthday.

“She is all the world for me, she is my inspiration and a lot of other people’s inspiration,” Mensey’s son said.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.