4 St. Louis officers charged with stealing overtime pay

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers have been charged for stealing taxpayer money.

Brian Jost, Michael Langsdorf, Daniel O’Brien and Emin Talic are charged with forgery and felony stealing, sources say.

Jost, Talic and Langsdorf are charged with felony forgery and felony stealing. O'Brien is charged with felony forgery and misdemeanour stealing.

Sentencing for the felony charges range from one day to seven years in prison and a fine up to $5000. Sentencing for the misdemeanor stealing charge ranges from up to one year and a fine up to $1000, the Circuit Attorney's Office said.

Late last month, Chief Sam Dotson suspended all four officers without pay. The police department confirmed they were conducting an internal and criminal investigation after allegations that the officers were falsely reporting their duty hours. Dotson told News 4 on Thursday that he will be initiating the termination process for all four officers.

KMOV obtained the employee misconduct report, a document that is filed when officers are investigating one of their own.

The report says that the allegations started when an anonymous letter arrived in the mail. The letter said that the officers were submitting fake overtime entries on a regular basis and that it had been going on for a year and a half.

Jost had been with the department since 1999. Langsdorf had been there since 2001, O’Brien since 2006 and Talic since 2013.

