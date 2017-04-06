Missouri House OKs budget with hike in K-12 school funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has passed a state budget plan that provides more money for K-12 public schools while cutting higher education funding and a tax break for senior and disabled renters.

House members sent the $27.8 billion budget for next fiscal year to the Senate for review Thursday.

The plan provides close to $3.4 billion in basic aid for public schools, the full amount called for under state law.

The House softened proposed cuts by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens to higher education. Most public college and universities still will see a 6.6 percent cut, and the University of Missouri faces a 9 percent cut.

Also cut were tax breaks for senior and disabled renters. The Revenue Department says last fiscal year about 98,400 renters received about $56 million in refunds.

