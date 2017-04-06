Madison County Sheriff’s Department asking for help locating persons of interest

Madison County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating persons of interest. (Credit: Madison County Sheriff's Department)

Madison County Sheriff's Department looking for two pedestrians captured on video near burglary. (Credit: Madison County Sheriff's Department)

Madison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

According to police, on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into a home in the 3200 block of VFW Lane in Collinsville-State Park Place, Ill. and committed a burglary.

The residents of the home were not there at the time of the crime, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department said they want to question two pedestrians that were captured on video surveillance during that time. The pedestrians caught on camera are not being identified as suspects at this time, but rather persons of interest in the investigation.

If you have any information related to the investigation, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-296-3000 or via Facebook message here.

