GoFundMe created for families of Faultless Healthcare Linen victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A GoFundMe page has been created to help the families of the Faultless Healthcare Linen victims following Monday’s Soulard boiler explosion.

Sons & Daughters of Soulard created a GoFundMe for the families of the three victims, Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez, Christopher Watkins and Clifford Lee, who died after a hot boiler crashed into the building.

Watch: Surveillance video shows Soulard boiler explosion

The money raised through the GoFundMe will be divided equally among the families.

