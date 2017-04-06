Cardinals hosting 'Game of Thrones' theme night in July

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals will host a “Game of Thrones Night” at Busch Stadium in July.

During the July 5 game, fans who purchase the special theme ticket will receive a “Game of Thrones”- themed Cardinals t-shirt. Fans will also be able to take a photo with an official “Game of Thrones” Iron Throne.

Click here more details about “Game of Thrones Night.”

Click here for a list of theme nights for the 2017 season.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved