Cardinals hosting 'Game of Thrones' theme night in July

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Cardinals will host a “Game of Thrones Night” at Busch Stadium in July.

During the July 5 game, fans who purchase the special theme ticket will receive a “Game of Thrones”- themed Cardinals t-shirt. Fans will also be able to take a photo with an official “Game of Thrones” Iron Throne.

