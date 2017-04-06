Recruits graduate from Eastern Missouri Police Academy

On Thursday, the latest class of police recruits will graduate from the Eastern Missouri Police Academy. The academy director, Dr. Thomas Leasor, invited News 4 to learn more about the program when this class started training back in September and again during their final week.

“It’s been quite the experience, actually. Between the facility itself, a great director, great training coordinator, amazing class of recruits, I couldn’t ask for a better class, amazing instructors. It’s been hard, it’s had its difficulties and some trials and tribulations but it’s been a great experience,” said Tanya Tow, one of two women in the class.

Tow was sponsored by the St. Charles County Police Department and is still hoping to join them in the coming months.

When Tow started the class in the fall, she spoke of working in law enforcement, particularly with women and children, to mentor them and show them officers are here to work with people, not against them. Months later, her goals remain the same.

“Getting out on the street and working with the people and trying to put that mindset out there to people that law enforcement is there for them,” said Tow.

She spoke highly of her fellow classmates.

“We came together as a class. It’s not just a class anymore. It’s like a group of brothers and sisters. To me, that was the biggest thing I am walking away with, just how much this class means to me. It’s not just a class of students, now it’s a family,” said Tow.

One of her fellow classmates, Mobin Malik, also noticed a change throughout the course.

“I grew as a person from six months ago until now,” said Malik, who is hoping to join the Florissant Police Department.

“I did different ridealongs with different departments and with Florissant, I felt really good there,” said Malik. “It was a really good experience. There is a lot more things going on and I want to be there for the public so it’s a great place to go help out the community and your country.”

Four other officers will graduate in uniform, already securing jobs with Wentzville Police, Cottleville, and as a St. Charles County Park Ranger. The academy director says others are in various stages of interviewing with University City, St. Charles, St. Peters, St. Charles County Police, Bellefontaine Neighbors, and Lincoln County. He said the pay for those departments ranges from $40-50,000.

Leasor says 25 recruits are enrolled in the next class that starts May 5.

