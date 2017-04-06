Missing Highland juvenile found - KMOV.com

Missing Highland juvenile found

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Highland Police Department located a missing juvenile.

The department asked for help locating Jacob Judge after he left his residence around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday morning, police said he had returned home and was safe.

