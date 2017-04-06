I-70EB reopen at Kingshighway following crash - KMOV.com

I-70EB reopen at Kingshighway following crash

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Skyzoom4 over crash Thursday morning on I-70 EB (Credit: KMOV) Skyzoom4 over crash Thursday morning on I-70 EB (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – All lanes of Interstate 70 eastbound near Kingshighway have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes before 6:20 a.m. Thursday. All lanes of the roadway were reopened just before 6:40 a.m.

Other details regarding the crash have not been released.

