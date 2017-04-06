18-year-old charged in MetroLink murder

According to authorities Djion Oates, of the 6700 block of Thurston Avenue in St. Louis, got in an argument with the victim, identified as 22-year-old St. Louisian Jesse Boone, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the back of a MetroLink train.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have charged an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of a man shot on a MetroLink train overnight.

According to authorities Djion Oates, of the 6700 block of Thurston Avenue in St. Louis, got in an argument with the victim, identified as 22-year-old St. Louisan Jesse Boone, around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the back of a MetroLink train.

As the train approached the UMSL station, Oates reportedly pulled a gun on Boone and fatally shot him.

Oats then fled the train, but was caught by police. Officers recovered a gun and arrested him.

He is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, along with unlawful possession of a firearm. Oates was previously convicted of felony first-degree robbery and is being held on $500,000 cash-only bond.

Some MetroLink riders told News 4 they feel safe, while others say more security is needed.

John Nations, the President and CEO of Bi-State, said 220 security personnel work throughout the Metro system. He said more will be added.

"What we believe is that everything should be on the table. When it comes to public safety, we don't rule out any options. whatever it takes to get people to arrive safely is our goal," Nations said.

Security is not only provided by Bi-State, but also by St. Louis City, County and St. Clair County police.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay went on Twitter to say, "It isn't unreasonable to expect a Metro staffer on every platform at every hour."

Metro president John Nations says a regional approach to finding a solution is necessary.

"We are all looking at how we can increase our efforts to make sure the transit system is safe," Nations said in a statement.

