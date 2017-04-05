Alleged burglar caught after robbing South City home twice in 24 hours

An alleged burglar hit the same South City home twice in 24 hours. (Credit: Foerstels)

An alleged burglar hit the same South City home twice in 24 hours.

Surveillance video and an alert neighbor helped police already catch the man they believe is responsible.

Jason Foerstel said on Tuesday he learned his Xbox, two tablets, money and phone chargers were stolen from his home in broad daylight.

“Why? We all go through things in life every now and again and I was looking for a break and it just seemed unnecessary,” said Foerstel.

The worst part? Foerstel said the suspect is a man he had previously paid to rake his leaves.

He invited the man inside so he could pay him and that’s likely when the suspect saw everything Foerstel owns.

Foerstel posted his surveillance video to social media Tuesday hoping it would help police track the suspect down and to warn any possible future victims of the man.

On Wednesday, the same alleged burglar came back for more, but this time a neighbor saw and called the police.

“I thought he would run away when he heard the alarm, but he was brazen enough to grab my TV and try to run off with it,” said Foerstel.

By the time Foerstel got home, police already had the 21-year-old man in custody.

Foerstel said he wanted to praise the police for their hard work adding they were great to work with.

He said there’s a lesson in having vigilant neighbors and a good security system can make a big difference in catching who’s responsible.

Police said they continue to investigate.

