Metro East districts back to drawing board after voters reject tax increases

Metro East school districts are going back to the drawing board after voters rejected propositions that would have offered some financial relief in the wake of state funding cuts and delays.

"Superintendents will again be making some tough choices," said Susan Sarfaty, St. Clair County Regional Education Superintendent.

One cent sales tax hikes in St. Clair and Madison Counties would have helped districts with paying off bonds and fixing buildings.

Metro East education officials say the state of Illinois currently owes districts in St. Clair County about $25 million and $23 million to Madison County districts.

In Springfield, 17 school districts announced a lawsuit against the state for cutting and delaying state aid.

The Cahokia School District is part of the suit.

"The kids are being left behind, just pawns in this little political game," said Cahokia Superintendent Art Ryan.

