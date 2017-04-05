Missouri group submits ballot initiative to ban toll roads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri advocacy group has filed a ballot initiative to prohibit the state from adding tolls to existing roadways.

A Better Road Forward was created to lobby against tolling fees in Missouri. A statement from the group said it submitted ballot language Wednesday that would allow voters to decide whether the state should turn existing roadways into toll roads.

On Tuesday, the House struck down an amendment that would have stripped budget wording banning the use of state money for toll roads. Missouri's transportation department has been studying the potential of using tolls as part of a private-public partnership to use tolls to rebuild portions of Interstate 70.

The ballot initiative needs approval from state offices and needs signatures on a petition before it will go to voters.

