Several children on bus that rolled into embankment in O'Fallon, Mo.

A bus with four children on board rolled into an embankment in O’Fallon, Mo. Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Hickory Hill Drive. Authorities said the bus rolled into an embankment and then hit a tree.

The children from ages 9-12, were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and were released to their parents. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the students are from Forest Park Elementary School in the Ft. Zumwalt District.

