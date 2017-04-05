Most of NB I-55 at Potomac re-opens after wreck - KMOV.com

Most of NB I-55 at Potomac re-opens after wreck

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

All lanes of NB I-55 were closed for several minutes at Potomac in South City due to an accident.

The wreck happened around 5:00 p.m.

MoDOT estimates it will be cleared just before 6:00 p.m. Around 5:15 p.m., three lanes re-opened.

There was no immediate word if there were any injuries.

