Outreach group hosts baby shower at Scott Air Force Base

The Family Advocacy Outreach group host first baby shower at Scott Air Force Base. (Credit: KMOV)

The Family Advocacy Outreach hosted their first base-wide baby shower at Scott Air Force Base, more than 100 families attended.

The organization teamed up with Delta Children and donated food and gifts, including new portable cribs to all attending guests.

Base nurses were on hand to answer any questions the expected mothers may have had.

"They are here to provide advice, comfort, support, just relieve any stress or anxiety associated with expecting a newborn child,” said Family Advocacy Outreach Manager Mauranda Bembry.

The Family Advocacy Outreach Group at Scott Air Force Base hopes to make this baby shower an annual tradition.

