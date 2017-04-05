Some say new Mo. law tracking sex offenders is unconstitutional

Keeping an eye on sex offenders for life, it's a new law for Missouri and this now includes first-time offenders. But some say it violates the constitution.

"I don't expect anyone to have a lot of sympathy for me. I am on the sex offender list for a reason and it is because of what I did," said a sex offender named Frank.

Frank didn't want to show his identity and didn't want to say what he did, but he did say it was a non-contact offense, meaning he didn't touch anyone.

"I have lost a lot of things and I feel that the punishment fits and I deserve these things, however, I don't like being treated the same way as someone who raped someone," he said.

That's what criminal defense attorney, Matt Fry, says is happening now with an amended law that's being enforced.

"They are now applying them retroactively and ex-post-facto to make about 10 different classes of these offenders now have to come forward, wear a GPS monitoring and have lifetime supervision," said Fry.

Those 10 different classes include non-contact offenders like Frank.

It also applies to offenders out of state too, who must return to Missouri or face another felony.

"I am not saying certain individuals shouldn't be supervised, just know what they are getting into. They shouldn't be punished for past behavior," said Fry.

Fry is challenging the law. However, it will stay in affect unless it's declared unconstitutional.

"I don't feel like what I did warrants being monitored 24 hours a day and seven days a week," said Frank.

