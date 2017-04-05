After failed vote, GoFundMe page aims to raise $60M for soccer stadium

A rendering of the proposed MLS stadium that would be built near Union Station. Credit: MLS

UPDATE: Since this story was published, the GoFundMe effort has reached $7,420 or 0.012367 percent of the goal.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Voters in St. Louis City rejected a plan on Tuesday that would help fund a Major League Soccer stadium with public money in order to bring a professional soccer franchise to the city.

With the vote, the likelihood of a stadium being built and St. Louis securing an MLS team is bleak. The ownership group leading the effort, SCSTL, have adamantly proclaimed that there is no plan B to bring a team to the city.

However, fans that were hopeful to land a team may still have a glimmer of hope.

A GoFundMe page has been launched in order to recoup the cost that would have originally been billed to city taxpayers in the amount of $60 million.

If you think that $60 million seems like a daunting amount of money to raise, you may be right.

According to GoFundMe, in the past year, the most successful fundraising effort in the United States has raised $7.8 million for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, FL dating back to June of 2016. Even if the effort to raise money for a stadium reached that amount, $52.2 million would still be needed.

The mission, according to the page's organizer Cody Steffen, is to "Bring MLS to St. Louis. Show that there are people all over the St. Louis area that are willing to give their hard-earned money to support this great opportunity."

However, in the effort's first 15 hours, only $105 have been raised, or 0.00000175 percent of the goal.

Soccer fans have a formidable task ahead in order to raise the money, but without a plan B proposed by SCSTL, this may be their final hope.

In order for the fundraising effort to be successful, every resident of St. Louis City and County would need to donate roughly $43.68, and is that really too much to ask? Only time will tell.

