More cops, after school programs part of Krewson's crime fighting approach

Incoming St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said fighting crime and making neighborhoods safe is going to be her top priority in city hall.

Krewson said crime prevention will be very important, and she has many ideas on that topic.

“One part is prevention, after school programs, summer jobs for young people, more money for recreational centers, alternative dispute resolution and alternative sentencing,” said Krewson.

Krewson said adding police officers is another part of the equation. Krewson said the city is currently budgeted to have 1300 officers, but fewer than 1200 are on the force. She wants to bring the number of officers on the force up to 1300.

St. Louis police say they are losing two or three officers every pay period to other departments. Some believe approval of Proposition P in St. Louis County may make the problem worse because St. Louis County officers will be getting a pay raise.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said he does not believe that county police will in effect poach officers from the city in search of higher pay because many departments are dealing with similar problems.

