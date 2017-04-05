8 students, employee sustain minor injuries during bus crash in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Eight students and an employee of the Belleville School District were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning, according to police.

The bus was in the 4200 block of North Belt West when it was involved in a crash with a 2005 Dodge Stratus around 7:50 a.m.

There were 24 students on board the bus and one school employee.

The 26-year-old driver of the Dodge Stratus was reportedly issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions. Police report the driver was not injured in the crash.

