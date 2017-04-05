Wednesday's Cardinals game postponed due to threat of severe wea - KMOV.com

Wednesday's Cardinals game postponed due to threat of severe weather

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Wednesday’s St. Louis Cardinals game against the Cubs has been postponed.

The afternoon game was rescheduled for Thursday at 12:45 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather, according to a tweet from the organization.

Gates on Thursday will open at 11:15 a.m.

