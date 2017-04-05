3-alarm fire at assisted living facility that was under construction

Fire crews battling a blaze at a building near I-270 and Tesson Ferry Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Multiple crews were called to a fire at an assisted living facility that was under construction in south St. Louis County early Wednesday morning.

The three-alarm fire occurred at the Mattis Pointe assisted living facility in the 4900 block of Mattis. According to neighbors, the facility was set to open in late spring.

No injuries were reported.

Working fire at an assistant living facility set to open late spring, according to neighbors. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/CV73650lHQ — Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) April 5, 2017

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No other details have been released.

