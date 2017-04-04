Plan to publicly fund soccer stadium voted down; Prop 1 to fund MetroLink passes

A rendering of the proposed MLS stadium that would be built near Union Station. Credit: MLS

Voters in St. Louis City rejected a plan on Tuesday that would partially fund a new soccer stadium with public money.

Voters approved Proposition 1, a plan to raise sales taxes to help fund MetroLink expansion, but rejected Proposition 2, a plan that would have increased a tax on business purchases from out of state to fund a soccer stadium near Union Station.

However, both propositions had to pass in order for the soccer stadium to be built.

SCSTL, an ownership group trying to secure an MLS expansion franchise for St. Louis, was pushing for both proposals to pass.

Supporters of the plan have said it would bring more money and activity into St. Louis City while opponents have said the city has other priorities that have to be addressed.

SCSTL said there is no Plan B to bring an MLS team to St. Louis.

