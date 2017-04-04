Prop P passes by wide margin in St. Louis County

Voters in St. Louis County overwhelmingly approved a sales tax increase to fund police and public safety Tuesday.

Under the plan, a half-cent sales tax will be implemented and is expected to generate around $80 million a year. St. Louis County said the money would be used to hire more police officers, increase training and put two officers in some patrol cars.

$46 million of the $80 million will go towards municipalities, supporters say.

However, opponents said the tax will fall disproportionately on poor, while Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nations said tax is unfair based on how the money is divided up.

Late in the night, the proposition was up by more than 40,000 votes.

