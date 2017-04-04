St. Louis elects first female mayor - KMOV.com

St. Louis elects first female mayor

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Ward 28 Alderwoman Lyda Krewson (Credit: City of St. Louis) Ward 28 Alderwoman Lyda Krewson (Credit: City of St. Louis)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Ward 28 Alderwoman Lyda Krewson easily won the general election to become the next Mayor of St. Louis.

Krewson defeated Republican Andrew Jones and several other candidates, including Reverand Larry Rice, who was a write-in candidate.

Krewson has said reducing crime is a big priority for her as mayor. 

She will be the first female mayor in the history of St. Louis City and is succeeding four-term incumbent Francis Slay, who chose not run for re-election.

