Lawsuit over awarding of trash contract in O'Fallon, Mo. dismissed

On August 21, a solar eclipse will be visible in the St. Louis areaMore >
Residents in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood say a newly renovated stretch of Wabash Avenue is doing more harm than good.More >
A man who prompted social media worry in the Metro East over the weekend was taken into custody on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.More >
A man accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls in O'Fallon, Mo. was taken into police custody on Thursday.More >
