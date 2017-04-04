Lawsuit over awarding of trash contract in O'Fallon, Mo. dismissed

A citizen’s lawsuit over a contentious trash contract in O’Fallon has been dismissed by a judge.

Mary Laulo and her husband filed suit, claiming, in part, that the city violated its own rules when it awarded the contract.

News 4 investigates dug into the contract and those who voted for it in a story that aired in November.

Republic Services won the contract, though Laulo was concerned because their bid was initially the highest.

The judge in the case did not provide many details about why the case was dismissed but did agree with the City of O’Fallon and Republic Services’ attorneys that the case should be tossed because the Laulos did not have legal standing to challenge the contract.

Laulo tells News 4, the fight is far from over. She plans to refile additional information in court.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved