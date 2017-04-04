News 4 Schools: Students as poll workers

Some local high school students are getting a new understanding of our democracy through a program called Young Observers.

The state program allows students to work alongside election judges and poll workers. Students must complete training and be willing to work the entire day.

The goal is to help students who are not old enough to vote to get a better understanding of the election process.

Students can accept pay or credit for community service in return for participating.

Around 133 students are helping out at polling places across St. Louis County on Tuesday.

