$94,000 raised during Heroes 4 Kids Telethon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – For the third year in a row, KMOV was a proud partner of the 2017 Heroes for Kids Telethon benefiting Shriners Hospitals.

The KMOV Cares Heroes 4 Kids Telethon was the best yet. Shriners Hospitals for Children - St. Louis raised over $94,000! They increased donations 27 percent from last year's total!

“It’s unbelievable the amount of support people are showing the hospital and everything they do helps our kids, not just the monetary donations but without the support, we couldn't do it," said Max Montgomery, with Shriners Hospitals for Children.

"It was a great day that allowed Shriners Hospitals for Children - St. Louis to tell our story of who we are, what we do, and why we are so committed and compassionate about our mission," said John Gloss, Shriners Hospital Administrator.

All of the money raised will stay in St. Louis, but the hospital is also seeing it as an opportunity to connect with parents or potential patients about their services.

In addition to the KMOV viewers, Shriners' support from the community was outstanding, including from Jersey Mike's, who doubled their donation this year to $20,000, and our great neighborhood, the Central West End. CWE businesses donated more than $3,000 as a result of their CWE Gives Back Day on March 8.



“Shriners Hospital has been a wonderful partner of ours for the past two years since coming back to the Central West End," said Kate Haher, executive director of the CWE Business Community. "What a wonderful organization.”

The real stars of the day were the patients.

"Being a patient ambassador means a lot to me,” said 9-year-old Connor Maine. “I want to be a Shriner when I grow up, they always greet me and say hi to me and lift my spirits. There are people out there who care. Thank you so much for donating to Shriners Hospital, you have done the right thing."

It's not too late to make a donation! Click here to support Shriners Hospitals for Children!