Suspect robbed St. Clair bank using note, police say

Police are searching for a woman they say held up a St. Clair bank Tuesday morning.

Around 11:50 a.m., officers with the St. Clair Police responded to a call for a robbery at Midland Bank, located in the 800 block of N. Commercial Avenue.

Police said the female suspect entered the bank wearing a black hoody. When she approached the counter, she handed a note to the bank teller, demanding money. The note allegedly indicated the suspect possessed a weapon. However, police said the suspect did not show the weapon during the robbery.

When the suspect received the money from the teller, she fled the scene on foot before getting into a dark SUV. Police said she possibly headed eastbound on Interstate 44.

At this time, it is not known how much money the suspect got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair Police Department at 636-629-1313 or 626-583-2567.

