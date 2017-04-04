Man shot to death in north St. Louis identified - KMOV.com

Man shot to death in north St. Louis identified

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the victim of a deadly north St. Louis shooting.

Tevin McCoy, 23, was found unconscious and not breathing after being shot in the 1500 block of Cochran shortly after 12:35 p.m. on April 4, 2017.

He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are not looking for any other suspects in the case. 

