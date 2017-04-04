Man who drove to Ferguson firehouse after being shot identified

FERGUSON, Mo (KMOV.com) – A who man drove himself to a firehouse after being shot in St. Louis County has been identified.

The man has been identified as Reginald Caine, 41, of unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Dellwood Police said just before 10:00 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Varnum Drive and Keelen Drive for a shooting call. Meanwhile, police said the male victim drove himself to the Ferguson Fire Department's Fire House No. 2. He sought assistance for his gunshot wounds, and was later transported to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police the firehouse was damaged by one round, but nobody inside the firehouse was injured.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

