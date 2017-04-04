St. Louis voters to decide on MLS stadium, new mayor Tuesday

A rendering of the proposed MLS stadium that would be built near Union Station. Credit: MLS

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) – Tuesday, voters in St. Louis will decide on a new mayor and whether to help pay for a Major League Soccer stadium.

When St. Louis voters go to the polls, they will be voting for their first new mayor in 16 years. The two leading candidates are Democratic Alderwoman Lyda Krewson and Republican Andrew Jones. They will face four other candidates on the ballot.

Voters will also decide whether to designate $60 million from an existing business use tax for the construction of a 22,000-seat soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. The ownership group SC STL would invest $95 million in the project and cover the league’s $150 million expansion fee, and they have asked the state to donate 24 acres of unused land.

Opponents say it would be wrong to spend public funds on a stadium and that the money would be better spent on St. Louis’ underfunded schools and infrastructure.

