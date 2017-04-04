Chicago man shot dead before crash in North County; woman injured

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured during a shooting moments before a vehicle crash in Florissant overnight.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the Florissant Police Department was called to the single-vehicle crash at New Halls Ferry and Greengrass around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the man and a 19-year-old woman had been shot. The man, later identified as Khiry Taggart, 18, from Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the shooting happened in unincorporated St. Louis County, while the crash happened in Florissant.

Police say the shooting happened in unincorporated St. Louis County, while the crash happened in Florissant.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved