Chicago man shot dead before crash in North County; woman injured

Westbound Interstate 44 near Six Flags were closed for several hours due to a multiple-vehicle crash that left one person dead.More >
Westbound Interstate 44 near Six Flags were closed for several hours due to a multiple-vehicle crash that left one person dead.More >
The Illinois State Police Department is investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday night.More >
The Illinois State Police Department is investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday night.More >
For years News4 has tracked deaths and injuries related to abusing opioids, but a lady in the Metro East wanted to share the other side of the drug.More >
For years News4 has tracked deaths and injuries related to abusing opioids, but a lady in the Metro East wanted to share the other side of the drug.More >
Missouri residents are questioning U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill during town halls.More >
Missouri residents are questioning U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill during town halls.More >