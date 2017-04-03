Firework shatters Jefferson County woman's window

Many residents along Castlegate Drive in Jefferson Co. had to clean up after fireworks went off in their neighborhood Monday morning. Credit: KMOV

Neighbors in Jefferson County had to clean up after a rash of fireworks were set off early Monday morning.

It happened in at least three different areas near Imperial.

Shelly Burt has to replace the front window to her home after a firework shattered it.

“There are 96 shots in that thing and it was probably ricocheting off everything and hit the window,” said Burt.

She watched the Cardinals’ season-opening win Sunday night in her living room and remembers hearing fireworks, she just never imagined one would end up on her porch.

Burt said she went to bed and remembers hearing a loud noise around 12:30 a.m. Monday, but she assumed it was her son.

It wasn’t until the morning she walked into her living room and saw the shattered glass on the floor.

Burt posted the news to Facebook and soon realized she wasn’t alone.

Neighbors along Castlegate Drive said they heard fireworks and a neighbor told News 4 a trash can caught fire.

News 4 talked with another person who said they woke up to firework debris next to one of their cars along Old State Highway M.

Burt is thankful her damage wasn’t worse and her home didn’t catch fire.

She now plans to get security cameras to protect herself.

One of Burt’s neighbors along Ambrose Court heard a loud muffler early Monday morning but didn’t see anything that could help track down whoever is responsible.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they took one complaint Sunday night about noise that sounded like gunfire from Highway M near Glaize Creek.

