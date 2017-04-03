Missing Chesterfield man found safe

Police searching for missing man that went missing on Monday. (Credit: Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Chesterfield Police Department has canceled a Silver Advisory for a man who went missing on Monday.

Police said Walter Robert Stafford, 86, was last seen at the Creve Coeur Racquet Club located at 12691 Conway around 3 p.m.

However, police said he was found safe on Monday night.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.